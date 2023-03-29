Secret Hand Upgrades for Flexibility

Los Angeles, CA (March 29, 2023)—Jeff Friedl, a studio and touring drummer, has upgraded his private Secret Hand Studios, located in a large, comfortable guest house on his property in Los Angeles, with an array of Focusrite devices.

Since its founding, Secret Hand Studios has attracted clients as diverse as Devo (with whom Friedl has performed and recorded), Poppy, Powerman 5000 and Narrowhead; commercials for clients including SalesForce.com (the music tracks for which, produced by Mark Mothersbaugh, Friedl did percussion and drums); and television programs like the new 2023 Netflix hit That 90s Show (Friedl played drums on that as well).

“What we were learning over time is that a diverse range of clients wanted flexibility in terms of how they worked,” says Friedl, who has recorded, performed and toured with artists such as A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, Filter and Celebrating David Bowie and is co-founder of The Beta Machine. “Often they wanted to set up stations around the studio so they could move quickly between instruments and working configurations to keep the creativity flowing and not worry about having to connect everything every time.”

Friedl’s classic API 1608 console at Secret Hand now shares space with components from Focusrite, including a Red 8Pre audio interface; a RedNet A16R MkII 16-channel analog I/O interface; an ISA 828 MkII eight-channel mic pre; a RedNet R1 Desktop Remote Monitor Controller; and a Clarett+ OctoPre interface.

“The API 1608 has great preamps, but there are just 16 of them, and that’s not enough for a complex project where the client wants to move around a lot without having to constantly repatch,” he says. “That’s what got me started on looking at Focusrite in the first place. The ISA 828 MkII, with its ISA ADN8 card, and the Clarett+OctoPre gave us eight more each. And all that without additional hardware or a lot of extra cabling.

“All those different pre-amps give us so many tonal color options and the ability to mix and match sounds, and the R1 controller makes managing it all easier, letting us toggle between pre-amps and between monitors remotely, and letting us build custom cue mixes,” Friedl says.