Sony Expands Access to 360VME Technology

New York, NY (June 12, 2025)—Sony Corporation‘s audio division is expanding access to its 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME) technology through strategic collaborations with Custom House and GC Pro, and Advanced Systems Group (ASG).

The spatial sound technology replicates the acoustic environment of a professional studio using headphones, empowering creators to produce studio-quality mixes in any location. The technology is also being adopted by educational institutions that are integrating 360VME into their curriculum, as well as by film and television professionals who are using it to mix in immersive environments beyond traditional studio constraints. This expanded access marks the first meaningful market availability of the product.

Sony’s 360VME uses personalized Head-Related Transfer Function (HRTF) data and proprietary binaural processing to recreate the acoustic field of a multi-speaker immersive studio in headphones. After a one-time studio measurement, 360VME reproduces the acoustic environment of the reference sound mixing studio in a pair of headphones; the result is a portable yet professional-grade monitoring environment that preserves spatial accuracy across platforms, allowing sound engineers and creators to work on complex projects, such as object-based audio mixes for film, gaming or music, with confidence in the fidelity of their mix regardless of location.

Custom House and GC Pro’s flagship Hollywood store and the Nashville-based Custom House experience center are offering public access to Sony’s 360VME technology. Additionally, Custom House and GC Pro account managers and Custom House personnel nationwide offer on-site measurements at client facilities, allowing audio professionals to recreate their studio sound anywhere using compatible headphones like Sony’s MDR-MV1.

Media and entertainment technology provider ASG will introduce 360VME to its post-production and studio clients. ASG has a long history in film and television workflow design and recently expanded with its acquisition of Audio Intervisual Design.

The strategic partnerships mark the first time that the 360VME technology is accessible to the public and underscores Sony audio’s commitment to empowering creators and enhancing their workflows with innovative solutions, the company says.