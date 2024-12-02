Students Prep for the Future with New Console

Austria, Vienna (December 2, 2024)—The 200-plus-years-old University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (MDW) in Austria has a new mixing console in Studio B, where tomorrow’s audio engineers are learning to capture and mix classical music.

Studio B at the university’s Institute of Composition, Sound and Music Production, used for teaching classical music production, was recently upgraded with a Lawo mc²36 MkII all-in-one mixing console. It follows the installation of a Lawo mc²56 MkIII in Studio Control Room 1 (Tonregie 1) in August 2023.

“The introduction of the mc²36 MkII enables us to train students at the highest technical level while preparing them for the unique challenges of classical music production,” Hans Döllinger, studio director at the Future Art Lab, explains. “The console’s powerful DSP capabilities and flexible configuration options offer the precision and adaptability required for our projects. Additionally, the widespread use of Lawo’s mc² consoles in public broadcasting, opera houses, and theaters significantly eases the transition for our graduates into professional careers.”

Döllinger continues, “With the mc²36 MkII, we provide students with hands-on experience on a state-of-the-art console that equips them for professional audio production while preparing them for the demands of modern theater, music, and broadcast environments.”

“We observe that our students quickly adapt to operating the mc²36 MkII while also developing critical problem-solving skills as they configure complex routings or network connections in applying logical thinking,” Professor Pauline Heister adds. “This provides ideal preparation for future challenges in their careers.”

Configured at Lawo’s facility in Rastatt, the mc²36 MkII was delivered in June 2024, installed in July, and fully integrated into MDW’s infrastructure by August through a collaborative effort.