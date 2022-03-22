Sydney’s JMC Academy Renovates with Genelec

JMC Academy recently renovated its campus in Sydney, Australia, outfitting two of its studios with Genelec Smart Active Monitoring solutions.

Sydney, Australia (March 22, 2022)—JMC Academy recently renovated its campus in Sydney, Australia, outfitting two of its studios with Genelec Smart Active Monitoring solutions.

JMC Academy’s Sydney campus studios were fully redesigned from the ground up by architect Shaun Carter and interior designer Julie Niass, from architectural firm Carter Williamson. The renovation required the multi-function Studio A and the adjacent Studio C to have both surround and stereo monitoring configurations. Acoustic engineer Glenn Leembruggen of Acoustic Directions specified Genelec’s “The Ones” series for the studio redesign and, with the help of Genelec’s Australian distributor Studio Connections, was able to deliver a quality design solution.

Having previously used a pair of 20-year-old 1034As in Studio A, JMC Academy was aware of Genelec’s longevity. Centering around a 48-channel SSL Duality console, the design team opted for 8361A monitors to be soffit-mounted into the wall in the LCR positions, with a pair of 8351Bs straddling the console bridge as stereo nearfields. Supporting these are 8340As for the rears and a 7360A for the sub, resulting in a fully independent 5.1 surround system.

“For students to work on post-production video mixes or record a full band, Genelec monitors offer an amazing sonic performance,” says Paul Newcomb, business development manager at Studio Connections.

Studio C was ultimately fitted out with a pair of Genelec 8351Bs, also soffit-mounted into the wall. “The music seemed to float mid-air like a transparent three-dimensional puzzle,” adds Newcomb. “Robust and durable, they were able to perform at their breath-taking best and sounded fantastic.”

Due to the diversity of mixes and applications in each studio, the design team calibrated the entire installation with Genelec’s GLM loudspeaker management software, optimizing every monitor for the room and allowing users to switch between monitors and maintain control of listening levels in each studio.