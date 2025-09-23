Sylvia Massy Stays Productive at the Oddio Shop

At the Oddio Shop, Sylvia Massy ensures that the audio technology never gets in the way of the creative flow of a session.

Ashland, OR (September 23, 2025)—At the Oddio Shop, Sylvia Massy’s recording studio in Oregon’s Siskiyou Mountains, a DAD AX64 multi-format audio interface ensures that the audio technology never gets in the way of the creative flow of a session.

Massy, a Grammy Award-winning engineer, mixer and producer, will do almost anything to inspire an artist’s creativity, such as famously persuading Tool’s Maynard James Keenan to shoot an upright piano with a shotgun—in time to a click track—and recording the results. “I like the idea that I can embrace technology and use it to be creative,” says Massy, whose record credits also include Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, System of a Down, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash and others.

“I’ve managed to surround myself with equipment that doesn’t get in the way—unless I want it to get in the way, and some of this really old equipment does take some time to finesse and to cajole to work. But I don’t want the interface, or any of the newer recording equipment, to get in the way of the process, so I’ve set my studio up using the DAD interface so that it’s seamless.”

​Massy’s private facility is as much an audio technology museum as a studio, with new and vintage equipment and the world’s largest microphone collection on full display, and in frequent use, all around the room. The DAD AX64 interface and router, configured with 32 analog inputs and 24 analog outputs and supporting high-quality conversion to and from Thunderbolt 3, Dante AoIP, AES/EBU, ADAT, MADI and DADlink, allows Massy to access any piece of equipment instantly, whether it’s her Dangerous Music summing mixer system, numerous analog consoles, Pro Tools rig or choice piece of vintage outboard gear.

“I’m able to access all the consoles and any kind of line input at the same time while I’m sending out to the headphone system through Dante and driving the summing mixer through ADAT. I’m able to use all these protocols at the same time and do anything that I want to,” she explains. “Everything’s happening at once, and there are no hiccups. I work on my workstation, on my monitors, and I have access to everything in the room from my sweet spot.”