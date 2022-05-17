UK Producer Swaps Out Console for Latest Version

Cardiff, UK (May 17, 2022)—Romesh Dodangoda, the UK-based producer and mixer who has worked with Motorhead, Bring Me The Horizon and Funeral For A Friend, recently installed a new ASP8024-HE mixing console from Audient in his Long Wave Recording Studio in Wales.

Dodangoda previously had an Audient ASP8024 at the center of his studio, along with a large collection of vintage and modern high-end gear, for 15 years. “I have not had even one day of downtime due to the console; it has been so reliable and never let me down. They really are rock solid,” he says.

“This mixer has such sentimental value to me,” he continues. “I finally got it in 2007 and the first record I did on it was Smart Casual, by Kids In Glass Houses for Roadrunner Records. Since then, pretty much everything I have done has gone through this console at some point or another. I love the sonics and reliability of it, so upgrading to the new one was a no-brainer for me.”

On arrival day, Dodangoda made sure his more than 13,000 followers didn’t miss any part of the epic desk exchange by documenting both the decommissioning of the original console and the install of the new one on Instagram. “It was a sad day to say bye to my console, however I could not be happier with the new one, it is stunning! I’m so, so happy. It looks fantastic in the studio, a real centerpiece,” he enthuses.

Swapping an Audient for an Audient meant that the install reportedly went relatively smoothly. “The hardest part was getting it in the building, but after that, it was effortless to connect up. Everything sounds brilliant. The new Heritage Edition is simply amazing. There are lots of feature upgrades which although small, are actually incredibly useful to me, making the desk have even more functionality for my sessions. It sounds fantastic and the new transformers on the mixbus are pretty hard to turn off once you hear what they do.”