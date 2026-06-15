WSDG Heads South for Swing Music 2.0

Buenos Aires, Argentina (June 15, 2026)—Years ago, Argentine composers and producers Andres Goldstein and Daniel Tarrab collaborated with WSDG to create the studio for their music production company Swing Music. People, media and workflows evolve, however, so when it came time to create new Swing Music production spaces that would meet today’s approaches to film, television and multimedia composition, the partners worked with WSDG again to create the acoustic and technical design of Swing Music 2.0, a new dual-studio creative environment.

The Buenos Aires-based project, led by WSDG Senior Partner and Co-CEO Sergio Molho, reflects the individual workflows and artistic personalities of its owners while maintaining a cohesive identity. The studios support all aspects of soundtrack production, from composition and programming to recording, editing, mixing and remote collaboration.

“Over the years, the way we work has evolved enormously,” says Goldstein. “We needed spaces that could support very long creative sessions, allow us to move quickly between different stages of production, and still feel inspiring and comfortable every day. WSDG understood that immediately and translated it into rooms that genuinely support the creative process.”

WSDG’s brief included acoustic design, technical integration, workflow planning, lighting design and technical interior design for both studio environments. Rather than creating two identical rooms, WSDG worked closely with Goldstein and Tarrab to shape each studio around their individual working methods and technical preferences.

Goldstein’s studio, Swing Godoy Cruz, is centered around a hybrid scoring workflow and features a master Mac system alongside a dedicated Mac slave for sound libraries, a Smart TV for picture reference, Genelec 8331A monitoring, Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen interface, Avalon compressor, Studiologic control surface, keyboard controller, Beyer headphone distribution, and AKG 414 and Neumann microphones.

Meanwhile, Tarrab’s Swing Control Z Studio combines digital production tools with an extensive collection of instruments and analog equipment. The studio features a Hackintosh master computer, PC slave, StudioLogic SL88-Grand, Studiologic SL Mixface, Avalon AD2022 preamplifier, SSL 2+ interface, Genelec 8040A monitoring, AKG 414 and Neumann U87 microphones, as well as a curated instrument collection including a 1905 Steinway & Sons Vertegrand piano, Yamaha CP70, Fender Jazz Bass and multiple Epiphone guitars.

For Tarrab, the collaborative process itself became one of the defining strengths of the project. “Working with Sergio and the WSDG team felt incredibly collaborative from beginning to end,” he says. “There was a real understanding that these studios were not just technical rooms, but creative environments where ideas need to flow naturally. That level of sensitivity made a huge difference.”