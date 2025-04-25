Josh Gannet Gets Comfy at Skunk Hollow Recordings

Interface lineup wired through the patch bay and then routed into the computer, or connected via Dante for control.

Los Angeles, Calif.—Freelance engineer Josh Gannet has worked out of other people’s studios for years, but now has his private facility set up just how he likes it.

Gannet, a former hard rock guitarist now working with hip-hop’s Redman and the Wu-Tang Clan, often works in artists’ personal studios, including Redman’s infamous home studio, made famous by his notorious MTV Cribs episode. Having started with a first-generation Focusrite Scarlett 2i2—utilized in the making of a Wu-Tang album—he now integrates several of Focusrite’s current-generation interfaces, including the Red 8Line and RedNet R1, into his workflow. At Redman’s home studio, he utilizes the Clarett+ Series, which was instrumental in crafting Muddy Waters Too, an album widely praised for its sonic depth and warmth.

“When it comes to my outboard gear, I still use a traditional analog TT patch bay,” Gannet stated. “My Red 8Line is wired through the patch bay and then routed into the computer, maintaining a straightforward signal flow. Additionally, I have the R1 connected via Dante for control.

“My setup for the R1 is a bit unconventional compared to its intended design,” he continues. “I worked remotely with a Focusrite technician to modify its functionality. By default, the unit isn’t configured to display input levels on the left screen and output levels on the right, but that was my assumption when I first received it. I was initially excited about this expected feature, only to learn that it wasn’t part of the standard setup. However, after discussing the idea with Focusrite, they found it intriguing and worked on a solution. Thanks to their expertise, they figured out a way to modify the system to function as I envisioned—and that’s how I use it today.”

Currently, Gannet operates from his private studio, formerly known as Skunk Hollow Recordings, where he continues to offer his recording and mixing services to a diverse range of clients. “The truth is, especially with my current Focusrite setup, I feel more comfortable mixing in my home studio than anywhere else. This is the first time in my career I can say that…

“In fact, I’ve recently moved a couple of projects from other studios to my own because I know I can deliver a higher-caliber mix here. I always tell clients, ‘I can mix at your studio, but you’d be limiting the quality of my work because I’m simply not as comfortable in your space as I am with the sound in mine.’”