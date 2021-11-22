Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

Las Vegas, NV (November 22, 2021)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 18, 2021, including this year’s engineering, mixing, mastering and production honorees.
This year’s pro audio creative winners are:
Record of the Year
Talvez
Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso
Mário Adnet & Cézar Mendes, record producers; Lucas Ariel & Lucas Nunes, recording engineers; Daniel Carvalho, mixer; Daniel Carvalho, mastering engineer.
Album of the Year
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Roberto Delgado, album producer; Oscar Marín, Ignacio Molino & Daniel Sanin, album recording engineers; Roberto Delgado & Oscar Marín, album mixers; Rubén Blades, songwriter; Daniel Ovie, album mastering engineer.
Best Engineered Album
El Madrileño (C. Tangana)
Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis & Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis & Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer.
Producer of the Year
Edgar Barrera
- “Botella Tras Botella” (Christian Nodal & Gera MX) (Single)
- “100 Años” (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) (S)
- “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” (Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony) (S)
- Mis Manos (Camilo) (Album)
- “Pa Ti” (Jennifer Lopez & Maluma) (S)
- “Poco” (Reik & Christian Nodal) (S)
- #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica) (Maluma) (A)
- “Vida De Rico” (Camilo) (S)