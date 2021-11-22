Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

This year's Latin Grammy Awards winners for engineering, mixing, mastering and production have been named.

Las Vegas, NV (November 22, 2021)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 18, 2021, including this year’s engineering, mixing, mastering and production honorees.

This year’s pro audio creative winners are:

Record of the Year

Talvez

Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Mário Adnet & Cézar Mendes, record producers; Lucas Ariel & Lucas Nunes, recording engineers; Daniel Carvalho, mixer; Daniel Carvalho, mastering engineer.

Album of the Year

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Roberto Delgado, album producer; Oscar Marín, Ignacio Molino & Daniel Sanin, album recording engineers; Roberto Delgado & Oscar Marín, album mixers; Rubén Blades, songwriter; Daniel Ovie, album mastering engineer.

Best Engineered Album

El Madrileño (C. Tangana)

Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis & Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis & Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer.

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera