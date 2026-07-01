LSO St Luke’s Upgrades Technical Facilities

London, U.K. (July 1, 2026)—LSO St Luke’s, a unique music venue and home of the London Symphony Orchestra, has unveiled its new recording facilities, part of a multi-million-pound investment in the venue’s creative and technical infrastructure.

At the heart of the investment is a new Audio Control Room, a bespoke studio featuring a Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 reference monitoring system, incorporating ATC speakers and an Avid S4 console. The ACR sits at the heart of LSO St Luke’s and is connected to every performance space within the venue’s historic Grade I-listed building. Its flexible design allows it to function as either a post-production studio or a full-scale recording control room, supporting a wide range of creative and technical projects.

Sarah Quinn, chair of London Symphony Orchestra, said: “The launch of our new Audio Control Room and expanded recording facilities marks an exciting new chapter for LSO St Luke’s. This investment strengthens our ability to support world-class artists and creative teams, while opening up exciting new possibilities for how music, film and broadcast projects are made within this historic space.”

For filmed projects, the venue’s Master Control Room provides a state-of-the-art digital and broadcast recording facility. The enhanced MCR now provides a dedicated camera gallery for high-definition capture, enabling filmed sessions, live streams, podcast production and broadcast.

LSO St Luke’s has also seen a significant enhancement to its Clore Rooms, which now serve as multi-functional, acoustically controlled spaces supporting rehearsals, creative sessions, recording, production and more. The wider studio investment also includes acoustic improvements throughout the building. This includes newly treated spaces and upgraded sound insulation such as window sound barriers, designed to give artists and engineers greater precision while preserving the character of the historic setting.

Originally built in 1733 as St Luke’s Church, the venue was transformed into a music education, performance and recording venue for the London Symphony Orchestra in 2003. Today, LSO St Luke’s provides a unique backdrop for a wide range of creative activity from orchestral recording and public events through to contemporary gigs, artist projects, commercial audio work and podcast filming.