AES Mastering Academy 2 Set for March 21

New York, NY (March 17, 2022)— The AES has announced the program of events and presenters for the upcoming AES Mastering Academy 2, taking place online on March 21. This second-in-series AES Training and Development event dives deeper into the art of mastering with presentations from a wide range of industry professionals.

The AES Mastering Academy 2 will begin with a master class hosted by Bob Katz titled “When to Reach for Analog,” followed by an Immersive Mastering master class with Justin Gray, Darcy Proper and Michael Romanowski.

The afternoon concludes with the session “Masters Deconstructed,” in which presenters Michelle Mancini (Demifugue Mastering at Larrabee Studios, artist roster includes Jon Batiste, Oliver Tree, Demi Lovato, Álvaro Soler, Royal & the Serpent) and Luca Pretolesi (Studio DMI, artist roster includes Steve Aoki, Diplo, David Guetta, J Balvin, Snoop Lion) walk attendees through a mastering project, from assessment through delivery.

The Academy concludes with an attendee networking session utilizing the Gather platform for real-time interaction via text and audio.

Registration for the AES Mastering Academy 2 is open, starting at just $49 for AES Members ($25 for AES Student Members), which includes access to presentation playback through May 21. Learn more and register at aes2.org/events-calendar/16305/.