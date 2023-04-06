AG Got Beats, and a Tascam Model 12

Charlotte, NC (April 6, 2023)—Producer, educator and entrepreneur Al “AG Got Beats” Greene is using the Tascam Model 12 integrated production suite for his new music production tutorial, beat creation and sound design projects.

“My Model 12 is right at the center of everything I do when it comes to creating beat ideas or sound design,” Greene reports. “It’s like a Swiss Army knife, regardless of whether I’m interfacing with a DAW or not. I’m able to grab any of my samplers and run their output directly into the Model 12 for mixing. When I’m ready, I can record using the Model 12’s integrated multitrack recorder to SD card to keep the creativity flowing. Equally important, if needed, the WAV files captured by the Model 12’s internal recorder can be imported directly into a DAW for further editing or production. As a result, I have the best of both worlds.”

Greene made the transition from artist to producer in the early 2000s. By 2011, he began creating online production tutorials via YouTube, and in 2012 he launched Maschine Masters, one of the first online sites to offer both sound kits and music production tutorials. He purchased his Tascam Model 12 in 2020.

“The fact that the Model 12 has the integrated 12-track to SD card recorder is a huge benefit,” he continues. “I can use the Model 12’s familiar analog look and feel to capture high quality digital recordings. And since I’m recording to SD card, it enables me to move freely between my different setups … Lately, I’ve been using a lot of vintage gear that requires older storage mediums. The Model 12 helps me bypass storage hassles by tracking ideas to an SD card and importing them to the computer for post-production if needed. This way, I can focus on the vintage sound—without the hassle of having to deal with vintage data storage technology.”

Equally important, he says, “The Model 12’s USB audio interface facilitates connecting a computer to the Model 12 for playback and recording utilizing a wide range of popular DAW software. This capability lets me decide which manner of working is best suited to the current project. It covers all the bases.”