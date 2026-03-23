Audiomovers Announces Unsung Season 2

London, UK (March 23, 2026)—Remote audio tool developer Audiomovers has announced a March 26 debut for season 2 of its Unsung podcast series.

Season 2 continues Unsung’s focus on practical, session-level insight. The series explores the creative decisions, technical approaches and collaborative habits that turn ideas into finished records through conversations with the producers and engineers working outside the spotlight,

With nearly half a million views to date, season 1 brought together industry legends like Nile Rodgers, figures from film and media including Alan Meyerson and Raphaëlle Thibaut, and leading voices in contemporary hitmaking and modern engineering such as Stuart White, Teezio, BT and David Yungin Kim.

Season 2 features guests including hitmaking engineer Bainz, multi-Grammy-winning producer and mixer Vance Powell, and industry leaders Chuck Ainlay and immersive audio specialist Michael Romanowski, with more to be announced. Across the season, their work spans contemporary chart records by artists such as Chris Brown, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, Chris Stapleton, and Young Thug; landmark films including The Lord of the Rings and Black Swan; and recordings by artists who have shaped popular music for decades, including Ray Charles, Paul McCartney, George Michael and The White Stripes.

Season 2 premieres on March 26 with Rafa Sardina, a five-time Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, mixer and producer. He is known for work with Dr. Dre, D’Angelo, Lady Gaga, Alejandro Sanz and Luis Miguel. Sardina draws on real sessions, including how he layered strings recorded at his home to create orchestral scale on D’Angelo’s Black Messiah.

Sardina uses the experience of recording with Dr. Dre entirely to tape to challenge format dogma: “People get stuck on analog versus digital, but for me it’s analog plus digital, Mixing isn’t just about the technical side—you have to learn so much about people. If someone asks for more bass, my first question is: why? What are you trying to make the listener feel? Because if it doesn’t make you feel the right thing, it doesn’t matter how great it sounds.”

New episodes of Unsung will be available at audiomovers.com/podcast as well as on YouTube and Spotify.