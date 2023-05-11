Bernie Grundman Hosts Boone’s Jubilee

Hollywood, CA (May 11, 2023)—Recording artist Pat Boone has mastered his new album, Country Jubilee, at Bernie Grundman‘s with mastering engineer Scott Sedillo.

Sedillo commented, “It’s fantastic to work with an artist like Pat who has such extensive experience and knowledge of making records. A genuine pleasure to help craft the finishing touches of his new album here at BGM.”

For his new album, Boone called on fellow country stars Ray Stevens, The Gatlin Brothers, Lorrie Morgan and Deborah Allen.

The lead single is “Grits,” a Southern dish for which he has had a life-long love: “Breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Boone says. He recruited country legend Roger Miller’s son, Dean Miller, to sing on the authentic country “novelty song,” which is tailor-made for the line-dancing crowd. Boone runs his own record company, The Gold Label, which also has artists such as Debby Boone, Glen Campbell, Jack Jones, Cleo Laine, Patti Page, Sha Na Na, The Ventures, Roger Williams, and others.

According to Billboard, Boone was the second-biggest charting artist of the late 1950s, behind only Elvis Presley, and was ranked at No. 9 in its listing of the Top 100 Top 40 Artists 1955-1995.