Capturing Lamb Live-to-Two-Track at United

Hollywood, CA (February 17, 2022)—Bay Area jazz pianist and composer Clifford Lamb and Grammy-winning producer Jeffrey Weber returned to United Recording Studios in Hollywood recently to record a live-to-two-track project with an all-star group of musicians.

“I prefer to capture a live performance, rather than manufacture one,” says Weber, whose engineer of choice is Grammy- and Emmy-winner Clark Germain. Their preferred recording process is live, with no mixing, editing or overdubbing. “I feel that live recording is sonically excellent, emotionally dramatic and financially practical. Performers have to be confident in their art and fearless in the performance of their art. As you might imagine, this manner of recording is not for everyone.”

Lamb and Weber’s choice of musicians for their two-track sessions at United were an assemblage of jazz luminaries, including Cindy Blackman Santana, Christian McBride, Buster Williams, Herlin Riley, Henry Franklin, Edwin Livingston, Carl Allen, Peter Erskine, Jeremy Pelt, Wayne Escoffery, Nicholas Payton and Donald Harrison. Familiar contemporary stalwarts include Rhonda Smith, Gregg Bissonette, Tariqh Akoni, Anacron, Alex Brown, Scott Maya and Laura Vall, among many others.

“As Clifford is a pianist, the choice of pianos is crucial to him,” says Weber, who has recorded six albums with Lamb, mostly at United. “We went to a number of top tier studios to audition their pianos, and the Steinway at United was Clifford’s clear choice. I was delighted, as I had been using United as my studio ‘home’ since the late 70s. The large rooms, built properly, with the extensive collection of classic and rare mics and outboard gear made United a logical choice for us.”

Recording engineer Germain added, “Working in these classic rooms at United Recording is always such a pleasure. Not only are they two of my favorite rooms on the planet acoustically, but the unparalleled microphone selection gives me an abundance of the tools that I need.”