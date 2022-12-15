Ronson, Madllib, Coke Partner Up for Recycled Records

The Coca-Cola Company, Mark Ronson and Madlib have teamed up to introduce Recycled Records, which is being launched with an original EP made up of sounds taken from the bottle-to-bottle recycling process

Atlanta, GA (December 15, 2022)—The Coca-Cola Company, Mark Ronson and Madlib have teamed up to introduce Recycled Records, which is being launched with an original EP made up of sounds taken from the bottle-to-bottle recycling process, alongside a sound library and short film.

Ronson and Madlib chopped, looped and distorted recycled sounds, vocals and ambient noises into an imaginative collection of six one-of-a-kind tracks to note Sprite, Fresca and Seagram’s transition from green to clear packaging. From the percussion of a forklift beeping to the tonal beat of a conveyor belt to the hi-hat of air blown into a plastic bottle, the EP “brings to life the magic of multiple reuses,” according to a statement from Coca-Cola. Not only will fans be able to listen to these tracks, but they will also get the chance to remix the sound library used by the two producers into compositions of their own through an interactive digital beat machine.

According to Ronson, “Sampling is an artform which is constantly regenerating. The tiniest sound, whether from an old record or from the world around us, can inspire an entire piece of music. I learnt from my heroes, DJ Premier and Q-Tip, who all made incredible albums from sampling, and it’s stayed an integral part of my work up until today.”

“A great sample doesn’t have to come from other music; it just has to make you move,” says Madlib, also known as the Loop Digga, Quasimoto and many other aliases. “The thud of a plastic bottle going through a recycling facility is, in its own way, a piece of art; it has the ability to transform. Being able to take sounds from the recycling process that are so different from what I’ve used in the past, and flipping it into a whole new format, is a great example of the versatility of sound. Now any cat has the opportunity to make some dope sounds of their own.”

Rapper MC Lyte narrates a documentary-style short film that draws a clear connection between the heritage and spirit of music sampling and the closed loop recycling process. The film showcases the creative process behind Recycled Records including extensive sound recordings at recycling facilities nationwide and a glimpse into the studios of Mark Ronson and Madlib.

“The Coca-Cola Company is thrilled to have teamed up with Mark Ronson and Madlib to celebrate our portfolio’s transition from green to clear plastic,” says Kurt Ritter, vice president and general manager, sustainability, The Coca-Cola Company North America