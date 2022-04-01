Dub Producer Gets to Grips with Tascam

Santiago, Chile (April 1, 2022)—Venezuelan reggae and dub producer, singer and songwriter Eloy Carrero, AKA Ras Sparrow, has been using Tascam’s Model 12 integrated production suite for recording and mixing for the past two years at his Dub Ark Studio in Santiago, Chile.

“At the moment,” he reports, “the Model 12 plays a central role in my setup. It handles main and sub outs to my studio monitors, two headphone outs, and two aux sends for external hardware. I love the versatility and size of the Model 12. The fact that the digital outs can be used to route individual tracks from the DAW into each channel of the unit is, without question, one of my favorite features. This enables me to create live dub mixes and incorporate both my analog offboard and onboard effects seamlessly.

“The preamps, EQ, and compression on the Model 12 are excellent for mixing as well as recording. I also use it in standalone mode—which I affectionately call ‘Portastudio mode’—for on-the-fly idea sketching. I’m also very fond of the Model 12’s classic design, as it helps to make understanding signal flow and other aspects of the console that much easier to grasp.”

The Model 12 is suited to his type of music, he says. “Dub mixing is unique in the sense that the mixing engineer manipulates the console and plays it like an instrument,” he explains. “Due to the fact that the songs are mixed to print live, with no automation, the process of incorporating reverbs, delays and echoes to create a reggae soundscape with a fresh and live vibe is an important part of the creative process. In this regard, the Model 12 is a terrific tool.

“Equally notable, gain staging — the process of making level adjustments — is a walk in the park with the Model 12 in DAW mode, as no mouse needed. The Model 12 was definitely one of the primary tools used to produce my most recent EP release, Dub in Stone.”