Industry Partners Help Fair and Parodi Rebuild

Grammy-winning composers and producers Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair are back at work after losing their home and studio in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Los Angeles, CA (July 17, 2025)—Grammy-winning composers and producers Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair are back at work after losing their home and studio in the Pacific Palisades wildfire in January with a little help from industry partners Focusrite and ADAM Audio.

“Focusrite and ADAM really gave us the foundation to rebuild,” Parodi says. “Through their help, we were able to set up a proper writing and production room and get back to making music.”

The fire, which devastated their Pacific Palisades property and consumed decades of creative output, claimed not only their home but also a beloved studio filled with vintage gear and irreplaceable instruments, including a 1928 Steinway & Sons Model B grand piano once owned by MGM Studios. The piano was played by legendary composers such as Harold Arlen, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin, and contributed to iconic film scores including The Wizard of Oz. The fire consumed all but a few treasured synthesizers and items of recording gear, including a pair of AKG C12 microphones.

Immediately after the fire, Parodi and Fair began rebuilding their workflow in a new writing room at Sonic Fuel Studios in El Segundo, CA. At the heart of their new system is the Focusrite Red 16Line audio interface, serving as the studio’s primary hub, along with ADAM Audio S3H monitors, which replaced their previous ADAM Audio S3As lost in the fire.

The upgraded monitoring environment, combined with select outboard gear and preserved sample libraries, has enabled the duo to maintain the quality of their productions while working in a smaller footprint. “With the Red 16Line, everything connects seamlessly—our compressors, preamps and synths,” Fair says. “And the ADAM S3Hs let us hear with the same confidence we had before. That familiarity helped us move forward.”

Since reestablishing their studio, Parodi and Fair have completed a variety of high-profile projects, including a new musical score for the Laguna Pageant of the Masters, which previewed over the July 4th weekend, as well as collaborating with Grammy-winning artist Kitt Wakeley on Seven Seasons, a powerful new orchestral work and follow-up to An Adoption Story, their Grammy-winning project in the category of Best Classical Compendium.