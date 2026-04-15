Jungle City Installs World’s First SSL Origin Evo

New York, New York (April 15, 2026)—Jungle City Studios in Manhattan has installed the first SSL Origin Evo mixing console anywhere in the world alongside its three SSL Duality consoles.

Studio owner Ann Mincieli, a multiple Grammy Award-winning engineer and producer, has been operating SSL mixing consoles almost since she first started in the business, working her way up from intern to staff engineer at some of New York City’s most prestigious studios beginning in the early 1990s. Mincieli, who is Alicia Keys’ engineer, album coordinator and studio director, oversaw the installation of various SSL consoles at Keys’ music facilities, first in Long Island, then in Manhattan and additionally in California. In 2011, she opened her own multi-room complex, Jungle City.

“I thought the Origin Evo was a great fit for my North Studio at Jungle City, and I was ready to redo that room,” says Mincieli, who saw the new console when it launched at the 2026 NAMM Show in January. “Alicia has a creative hub out west where we have an Origin that we purchased last year, and we also have a Duality there that packs up in a case. When Phill Scholes of SSL hit us up at the NAMM Show about the new Origin Evo design and enhancements from the original Origin, it was perfect timing.”

​Jungle City, which occupies the upper floors of a building on West 27th Street in New York’s High Line neighborhood, features a 48-input Duality console in its flagship Penthouse East, and there is another 48-input Duality in Penthouse West. South Studio, one floor below, houses a 24-input Duality. On the same floor, North Studio is home to the new 32-channel Origin Evo.

“North Studio is one of our premier mixing suites. We record, mix and edit there. It has a small iso booth, so we can also do vocals and drums. I wanted flexibility in my room, because I record every single day of my life, and I work with an artist who is a producer and a musician who works every day of her life on music,” Mincieli says. “It’s not only me that’s going to work on it, so it also gives my clients 32 mic pre’s, SSL EQ and dynamics.”