K-Pop Kingpin Hybe Opens Producer Audition Search

New York, NY (July 9, 2026)—When it comes to K-Pop, few companies have the track record of Hybe, the multinational entertainment conglomerate behind labels like BigHit Music, Belift Lab, Pledis Entertainment and others—labels that are home to acts like BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and others. Looking to keep its pipeline of hits flowing, Hybe has announced a global producer audition contest—2026 Hybe Next New Creator—searching for pop producers ready to help the company’s acts strut their stuff.

Sounds like something to check into? They’re looking for producers who create pop music that reflects global trends but which also has its own style and personality. You can submit as an individual or team, but team submissions require each team member to submit their own individual applications. The application process is open to anyone regardless of education or experience, but you must be over 18, and they prefer that you speak Korean, English or Japanese.

The online application window starts July 14, 2026 and runs through August 12, during which time applying producers can submit two to five MP3-format demos, which are defined as “a completed track with completed melody and lyrics, or only the track.” Additionally, required text materials—lyrics and credits (composer, lyricist, arranger, vocalist and any sample sources)—must be submitted in a .pdf file. Demo files created with mobile DAW apps will not be accepted, and the use of AI is prohibited.

Once the submission window closes, entries will be screened and candidates will be contacted. Hybe notes that “there may be an additional evaluation process, such as an interview, assignments, and an additional demo/stem submission” at that point. Eventually a winner will be announced (though they reserve the right to not choose a winner, depending on the submissions) and the winning entry takes home a prize of KRW 5,000,000 (or roughly $3,309 US) before taxes.

You can enter through August 12 at https://nnc.hybeaudition.com/en