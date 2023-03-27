Latin Grammys Add Engineering Recognition

The Latin Recording Academy has announced new recognition of recording, mixing and mastering engineers in its Latin Grammy Awards process.

Miami, FL (March 27, 2023)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced that it has made several changes, including new recognition of recording, mixing and mastering engineers, in its Latin Grammy Awards process.

All updates go into effect immediately for the upcoming 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards taking place in November. The online entry process for this year’s Latin Grammys opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In the Album of the Year category, albums within the general field must contain at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. Award to the artist, producer(s), engineer(s), mixer(s), mastering engineer(s) and songwriter(s) of 33% playing time of the album if other than the Artist will receive the award.

There are also new criteria for Best Engineered Album. The award now goes to recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) credited with at least 33% of the album and mastering engineer(s) credited with at least 51% of the album within the production field.

Changes have also been made in the singer-songwriter field. As part of the newly created Songwriting Field, a new category, Best Songwriter of the Year, recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting. Songwriters must have a minimum of six newly written songs in which they are credited as a songwriter or co-writer and are not the performer, producer or engineer.

To be eligible for a new category, Best Singer-Songwriter Song, within the singer-songwriter field, the singles or tracks must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish, Portuguese or any native regional dialect, and must be from a singer-songwriter album competing in the singer-songwriter album category that year.

It is now required to include the date of composition when submitting product for all of the song categories.

Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance, a new category within the Portuguese language field, recognizes the enormous amount of urban music that is being created in Brazil and Portugal. The singles or tracks can include a fusion mix of urban styles with other genres as long as the urban character predominates.

“Our priority is to effectively represent all the Latin music creators that we serve,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “We are excited to present these new categories that reflect the constant evolution of our music.”