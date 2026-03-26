Latin Recording Academy Announces Category and Eligibility Changes

Miami, FL (March 26, 2026)—The Latin Recording Academy has announced several category and eligibility changes for the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on Nov. 12, 2026, in Las Vegas.

“As our academy continues to evolve, our focus remains firmly on our membership and the integrity of our awards process,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “These updates are driven by our members, whose participation each year ensures the Latin Grammy Awards continue to stand as a benchmark for excellence in Latin music.”

Among the many updates are changes to the eligibility requirements for the producer of the year category. To be eligible, an individual must have a minimum of five total producer credits, achieved through any combination of album credits, single/track credits or co-production percentage credits. Alternatively, a producer credit on 100% of at least five singles or tracks.

A new rule governs co-production, with credits now divided evenly among all producers. For example, four producers equals 0.25 credits each per track.

In the best new artist category, an artist is not eligible for consideration if they have released more than three albums, or 25 singles, or a combination of albums and singles that surpasses these limits. Singles that are subsequently included as tracks on an album may not be counted towards the single total.

The academy’s new changes also modify eligibility for the singer-songwriter, best instrumental album, best contemporary tropical album and best music for visual media categories.

The new requirements also include a statement on the use of artificial intelligence:

“The Latin Grammy Awards recognize creative excellence. Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Latin Grammy.

“A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category. A work that features elements of A.I. material (i.e. material generated by the use of artificial intelligence technology) is eligible in applicable categories, however: (1) the human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis; (2) such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered (e.g. if the work is submitted in a songwriting category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics; if the work is submitted in a performance category, there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the performance); and (3) the author(s) of any A.I. material incorporated into the work are not eligible to be nominees or Latin Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such A.I material is concerned. De minimis is defined as lacking significance or importance; so minor as to merit disregard.”