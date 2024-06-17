Leftfield Opens Up About New Audio Interface

Cambridge, UK (June 17, 2024)—Influential British electronic music group Leftfield has upgraded connectivity at its London studio with the installation of a Prism Sound Titan audio interface.

“The Titan is the hub of the studio, giving us access to our synths and outboard, and more often than not replacing the mixing desk,” says Neil Barnes, a founding member of the band. “The ADAT I/O is essential for connectivity to our Cranborne 500 ADAT, and we have the option of future expansion using Dante with further Prism Sound interfaces.”

Leftfield records in a private two-room studio in London that is equipped with an Amek BCIII 32-channel desk and Tannoy, PSI, Amphion and Geithain monitors through a Trinnov. The Prism Sound Titan is now the main audio interface, replacing a Prism Sound Orpheus which was upgraded so Barnes could get USB connectivity.

“We run a hybrid system, utilizing the best tools for the job,” Barnes explains. “We sequence with external devices like the Cirklon or Intellijel Metropolis or Logic and Ableton, controlling an array of synths, Eurorack modules and drum machines. We have a fair amount of outboard processing that we access directly via the Titan analogue I/O, or digitally through the Titan’s ADAT interface to a Cranborne Audio 500 ADAT. This means that, come mixdown, we can compress and EQ stems and individual sounds out of the box which, to our ears, still does a better job. We use compressors from Chiswick Reach, AML, Manley, DBX, Empirical Labs and Chandler amongst others.”

Leftfield—originally comprised of Barnes and Paul Daley—has been a name in dance music since the 1990s; their 1995 debut album, Leftism, was short-listed for that year’s Mercury Music Prize. Barnes reignited the Leftfield name in 2010 after a hiatus of eight years, going on to release two new albums, Alternative Light Source and, most recently, This Is What We Do, and touring the world with a live band.