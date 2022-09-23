Miking Maren Morris

San Jose, CA (September 23, 2022)—With a truckload of country hits to her credit, it’s safe to say that Maren Morris knows her way around a microphone, and her latest album, Humble Quest, continues that tradition. The album’s producer, Grammy-winner Greg Kurstin is no slouch in making the right mic choices, too, having produced the likes of Adele, Paul McCartney and Foo Fighters. With that in mind, Morris and Kurstin opted to record all of the album’s vocals—and numerous other sources—with one of his two Lauten Audio ‘Eden’ microphones.

Kurstin explained, “I didn’t have any of the outboard mic pres or compressors that are in my LA studio…so all of Maren’s vocals…the acoustic guitar, and some of the drum kit…were [recorded] right into the Lauten Eden mic and [a] Universal Audio Apollo.”

According to Kurstin, “[The Lauten Audio Eden was] used on all of Maren’s vocals, and [all] my acoustic guitars on the album except for one song, ‘Detour.’ I have a small studio in Hawaii where the Lauten [Eden] is my main mic, so that’s what I had and it sounded great!’ I love the mics… My main studio is in LA, and I have my other Eden on drums most of the time.”

In its first week, “Humble Quest” hit #2 on the Billboard Country Album chart and broke the Amazon Music record for first-day and first-week streams by a female country music artist.