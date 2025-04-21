Multi-Platinum Producer Talks Favorite Monitors

Miami, FL (April 21, 2025)―Laureano “Lauro” Pardo noticed that KRK monitors featured in some of the YouTube tutorials he watched when he was starting out as a producer. Now he has his own setup, along with a string of Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations.

“When I started producing, I watched many tutorials on YouTube and noticed they used KRK monitors,” he says. “One day, at a local music outlet, I came across a pair of KRK monitors and tested them for myself. That was my first experience with the brand, and I have never stopped using it.”

Initially, Lauro worked with local musicians. “Over time, one of those artists achieved great success, earning awards both nationally and internationally. Thanks to that experience, I managed to come to the United States and fully immerse myself in the music industry.”

Now based in Miami, the producer and songwriter has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Arcangel, Myke Towers, Fer Vazquez and Flor Alvarez, and has two RIAA Gold and 10 RIAA Platinum certifications.

Equipped with KRK Rokit 5 Generation 4 studio monitors paired with a 10-inch KRK Subwoofer, Lauro explains, “As my studio is not very large, I am very satisfied with the sound I have achieved using my KRK gear. Despite the size, the KRK system fits perfectly in my space and makes me happy. What I like most about the KRK system is that it sounds clean and provides the right amount of sub-bass I need. It’s a sound I’m familiar with because it’s the same one I started my career with, so I feel very comfortable.”

He continues, “I always use KRK with all the projects I produce in my studio. Every time I’m asked for a backline for a session, I choose KRK because I know the brand consistently delivers reliable results. The gear has been a great solution for me. The monitors and subwoofers sound good anywhere, and I always trust that the audio will be consistent and true to what I need.”

Looking ahead, Lauro says, “My plan now is to try the GoAux portable monitors for spontaneous sessions; I want to always have them in the car, ready and prepared for any opportunity that arises.”