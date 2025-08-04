New Release Makes Synesthetic Experiences Immersive

Paris, France (August 4, 2025)—French electronic artist DeLaurentis has released Musicalism, a new full-length album mixed using L-ISA Studio spatial audio mixing tools from L-Acoustics.

The project translates DeLaurentis’ synesthetic experiences—a phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, such as tasting colors or feeling sounds—into an immersive audio journey. The album was mixed by Hervé Déjardin, head of audio innovation at Radio France, who also co-composed “White Opening,” the album’s opening track. The pair have launched a live immersive audio-visual show scheduled to tour France and Great Britain throughout 2025.

​Musicalism takes its title from a 1930s French artistic movement where painters translated sounds into visual art to evoke specific emotional responses, a concept that resonates deeply with DeLaurentis’s own synesthetic experiences. Déjardin and DeLaurentis began by creating an extensive library of sounds associated with visual art: the scratch of brushes on canvas, the texture of palette knives, the ambient sounds of an artist’s studio. “We wanted to capture the sonic essence of the creative process itself.” says Déjardin.

​DeLaurentis conceived Musicalism as a “spatialized auditory experience” from its inception, producing it in Dolby Atmos while simultaneously developing a 360-degree live experience in partnership with Radio France, La Générale de Production, and France Télévisions.

Working in Le Cube’s 12.0.6 loudspeaker configuration, Déjardin leveraged L-ISA Studio to manage up to 96 audio objects before rendering the spatial mix into Nuendo with the Atmos monitoring plug-in. This workflow allowed him to maintain both L-ISA object mode and Atmos object mode within the same project, enabling reference between 7.1.4, 5.1.4, and binaural formats.

“I constantly monitor through the Atmos renderer because it simulates the audience experience,” Déjardin notes. “If the mix works in 5.1, I know the 12.0.4 version will translate beautifully.”

With nearly two decades of experience in immersive audio, Déjardin views spatial sound as more than a technical advance. “It’s truly a new art form. The creative universe available in immersive formats offers possibilities that continue to inspire me after 20 years. Each project reveals new potential.”