NoiseHouse Makes Noise About Studio B

Beverly Hills, CA (July 31, 2025)—Founded in 2010 by CEO Daniel Bailey and marking its 15th anniversary, California-based NoiseHouse has launched Studio B, a Dolby Atmos mixing room designed specifically for music production.

NoiseHouse delivers radio shows, DJ mixes and immersive productions for DJs, artists, brands and venues to more than 90 million listeners across 120-plus countries. As part of the facility’s workflow, each NoiseHouse studio sports Genelec monitors.

Today, Studio A features a stereo configuration with two Genelec 8341A monitors and a 7360A subwoofer, while the new Studio B serves as the facility’s Dolby Atmos room, equipped with 11 Genelec 8341A monitors in a 7.1.4 immersive setup. Studio C mirrors the Studio A configuration with a matching pair of 8341A monitors and a 7360A subwoofer. This uniform approach ensures seamless monitoring consistency across rooms.

Measuring approximately 20 feet by 15 feet with a 10-foot ceiling, Studio B was engineered for spatial mixing, meeting Dolby’s specs. Studio B was custom-designed and built by NoiseHouse lead engineer Taylor Jaymin, with support from collaborators Andrew Truong and Scott Campos. The planning phase spanned six months and included detailed layout design, gear selection and material sourcing. Construction was completed in just three months. Gear procurement was handled in close collaboration with Michael Duncan at Sweetwater and Ryan Coomer at Vintage King Los Angeles.

“When deciding on an immersive format,” said Bailey, “we chose Atmos for Studio B because it’s the industry standard for immersive audio in music, film and gaming. Its flexibility across playback systems and broad support from streamers, labels, and hardware makers make it the most accessible and future-proof format for spatial production.”