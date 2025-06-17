Focusrite Moves into Cypress Hill’s Studio

Los Angeles, CA (June 16, 2025)—Christian Olde Wolbers, a longtime fixture in California’s metal scene and now a full-time member of iconic hip-hop group Cypress Hill, has adopted Focusrite’s RedNet and ISA products for his L.A. studio.

“I’ve been using Focusrite gear for years, but switching to RedNet was a game-changer,” says Olde Wolbers, a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer and producer. “It was like night and day. Everything in the studio suddenly felt more professional. And once I moved to HDX, it opened up so much more flexibility in my workflow.”

Olde Wolbers’ setup centers on the Red 16Line and RedNet A16R interfaces, giving him 32 channels of conversion. Combined with 20 channels of Focusrite ISA preamps—four ISA 428s and one ISA 828—his system is tailored for live instrumentation and efficient capture. “I record a lot of drums and upright bass, and I like to keep all my signal paths dialed in. My studio isn’t a revolving-door space. It’s built to be consistent, fast and always ready to go.”

Originally from Belgium, Olde Wolbers moved to the West Coast in 1993 to join Fear Factory and has also played with crossover thrash band Beowülf and Bay Area thrashers Vio-lence.

He continues, “When I’m working with artists in their 50s, like members of Cypress Hill, with tight schedules and now with family obligations, I can’t afford any downtime,” he explains. “Even if it’s a demo, I track it like it’s going on the record. You might never get a second take, so your setup needs to be dialed in and capture-ready at all times. That’s what Focusrite gives me.”

That consistency is crucial, especially when working with Cypress Hill. Olde Wolbers is currently producing the group’s upcoming record. In a unique fusion of genres, Cypress Hill performed an exclusive concert at the Royal Albert Hall, collaborating with the London Symphony Orchestra. Thie event commemorated the 30th anniversary of their album Black Sunday, featuring bespoke orchestral arrangements performed by a full 70-piece ensemble, a project he says is set to be released this month.

Olde Wolbers describes the move to RedNet as the right move for him, noting, “In today’s music world, your interface is your window,” he states. “If what you’re feeding into your DAW isn’t top tier, it’s hard to make up for it later.”