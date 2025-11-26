Precision Sound Studios Focuses on the Details

Alex Sterling, founder of Precision Sound Studios, has outfitted his facility with a mix of modern and classic mics.

New York, NY (November 26, 2025)—Alex Sterling, founder of Precision Sound Studios, has outfitted his facility with a mix of modern and classic recording equipment in line with his exacting standards.

“We’re living in a golden age where the tools and techniques of recording permit tremendous creativity and options,” Sterling comments. His diverse clientele includes artists such as Cindi Lauper, J Balvin, and Zach Bryan, performers Laurence Fishburne, Jessica Chastain and Michael J. Fox, and corporate clients such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon. “In my case, I have a very intentional approach when capturing instrumental sources in my work, and I have a ​ substantial relationship with Schoeps microphones.”

​Sterling regularly utilizes several Schoeps microphones, including an MSTC 64 ORTF stereo microphone, as well as Colette series modular microphones with MK 2 omni capsules, MK 22 open cardioid capsules, or MK 41 super cardioid capsules depending on the use case.

“I’m very focused on capturing detail and a perception of high resolution in my work—I want things to sound 3D, present, and leap out of the speakers. Some microphones can capture great detail, but they are clinical and uninspiring sounding, or in other cases microphones may have a lot of character but lack the clarity that helps you feel in the space with the instrument. There is a ‘fog’ over the sound, and you can’t really ‘feel it’ in a physical sense.

Schoeps microphones on the whole strike an incredible balance where they have clarity and fidelity while still having a euphonic character that other microphones might not match