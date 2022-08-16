Richard Devine Dives into L-ISA Software

Atlanta, GA (August 16, 2022)—Electronic music pioneer Richard Devine recently began exploring L-Acoustics’ spatial audio platform, L-ISA Studio, at his Devinesound studio in Atlanta, GA.

​For Devine, immersive audio remains the next frontier in music creation, presenting an array of possibilities in how we can experience multi-sensory dimensions in music. “The playground has just become so much bigger, and there are no limits to what you can do with it,” he says. He says his forthcoming album — which will be mixed entirely in L-ISA Studio — will feature “epic adventures” and make the listener feel like he or she is “inside this entire cerebral world of soundscapes and textures.” ​

With six acclaimed albums under his belt, Devine is well known as a commercial sound designer, and has composed and designed commercials for some of the largest companies in the world. Devine is also an electronic music futurist and thought leader, having coded his own applications in SuperCollider, a programming language for real-time audio synthesis.

He says that L-ISA Studio has given significantly more control over his object-based audio mixes: “What’s great about this platform for the kind of music I make is that there is so much gestural movement in the soundscapes I create. I can have each sonic element on different axis, flying different paths around the room, or I can have sounds collide with each other and explode, melt and morph. It is probably the best format I could have graduated to as far as taking my music to the next level for the type of music I am making.”

Devine ran the software alongside Ableton and Logic and says he was pleased with its intuitive layout and extensive control over various sonic parameters. “I guess the best way I can describe L-ISA Studio is that it is very clever and elegantly laid out,” he explains. “The visual representation of the controls — where you can see all your sound sources, trims, monitoring and your group lists — is very hands-on and immediate.”

He appreciates having instantaneous access to spatial controls such as panning, width, distance and elevation. “To access spatial controls in most other applications, you would have to open up the object panner to see all the necessary information. But here, I can just click up and down on the ID name and see everything I need to in one place, and I can make refined adjustments. It is super smart.”