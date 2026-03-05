Sade Bandmember Streamlines Production Workflow at Owlspace Studio

London, U.K. (March 5, 2026)—BAFTA and Grammy Award-winning composer, songwriter, producer and keyboard player Andrew Hale has outfitted his private Owlspace Studio in northwest London with a Harrison 32Classic 32-channel analog mixing console.
Hale, who joined Sade (the singer and the band that also bears her name) shortly after their live debut in 1983, previously employed a computer-based production setup at Owlspace, which he has operated for more than 20 years. Now, he says, “With the Harrison desk as a centerpiece, I’m able to write and record with very little friction because of the freedom it gives me and the ease of workflow. It provides a way of using electronic equipment, keyboards and drum machines and have all those present in a manner that makes my workflow super transparent and easy.”
Hale won his BAFTA Award in 2011, along with co-composer and orchestrator Simon Hale (no relation), for the soundtrack of Rockstar Games’ L.A. Noire video game. These days, he says, “I do music for a wide range of things, including fashion shows and I still DJ quite a bit. But I’m always playing around. I just love all this old equipment. It’s like coming into the lab every day.”
The new console, complete with 64 bi-directional channels of Dante and premium A-to-D and D-to-A converters, acts as a centerpiece for Hale’s creative activities, enabling him to access and route any source in the studio and adjacent live space without moving from the sweet spot between the monitor speakers.
Over the years, Hale has switched his studio between a console-based and computer-based workflow a few times. “Now we’re in a world where people are going back to hardware, and you want to hook things up together and have say six keyboards, two drum machines, some guitar pedals and a Eurorack modular setup all running at the same time,” he observes. With the 32Classic at the center of his workflow, “It’s almost like running a live 32-track session, putting everything through a fantastic sounding signal path and getting it into the DAW via the console’s integrated Dante audio interface.”