Second Annual Larrabee Studios Creator Series Announced

Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin in partnership with Sony’s audio division is now accepting applications to the second annual Larrabee Studios Creator Series for emerging music creators.

Los Angeles, CA (May 18, 2026)—Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin in partnership with Sony’s audio division is now accepting applications to the second annual Larrabee Studios Creator Series for emerging music creators.

The immersive program was created to give emerging music creators direct access to mentorship, professional studio experience and career-building resources inside Larrabee Studios. Taking place August 11–15, the five-day program will select 15 emerging music creators from across the United States to participate at no cost, with travel, lodging, meals and programming fully covered. Applications will be accepted from May 18 through June 26, 2026. Those who wish to be considered can enter at larrabeestudioscreatorseries.com.

“I’ve been in rooms that changed my life, and nobody charged me to be there,” says Manny Marroquin, mixing engineer and Creator Series lead mentor. “A producer took a chance on me. An engineer showed me something he didn’t have to show me. That’s how this works. We’re just trying to pass that forward and make sure the next generation of creators gets the same shot, regardless of where they come from or what’s in their bank account.”

Participants in the Creator Series gain direct access to Larrabee Studios, a facility whose 10 rooms have hosted some of the most celebrated recordings in modern music from Lauryn Hill, Usher, and No Doubt to Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé and Maroon 5.

Sony Audio continues its collaboration with the Larrabee Studios Creator series as an overall partner, supporting the production and program while providing participants with access to tools and technology. Participants will have access to a range of Sony Audio’s professional products, including MDR-M1 and MDR-MV1 open-back headphones, select microphones such as the C-80 and C-100, and its 360 Virtual Mixing Environment (360VME), a spatial audio technology that recreates the acoustic experience of a professional studio over headphones. Beyond technology, participants will benefit from mentorship and direct support from members of Sony Audio’s Pro Audio team.