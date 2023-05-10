Silent Zoo Appoints Veteran Studio Manager

Glendale, CA (May 9, 2023)—Silent Zoo Studios in Glendale, CA, has named industry veteran Victor Janacua, formerly with Record One, Ocean Way and United Recording, as studio manager.

“As we emerge from pandemic restrictions, Victor comes to us at the perfect time for our further growth and position in Los Angeles,” said Holden Woodward, Silent Zoo owner, engineer, musician, producer, and indie filmmaker. “We are excited to announce that the studio is reopening with Victor and our re-capped 96-channel Neve VSP Legend console, brand-new computing power, interfaces, and many more upgrades.”

Janacua brings experience earned from decades of work in the music, film and TV industries. “I am very fortunate to land here at Silent Zoo, which has just completed major upgrades and is now one of the few remaining orchestral-size recording spaces in the city,” Janacua said. “I’m looking forward to seeing many old friends here in this fresh new spot.”

The facility, formerly the Bridge Recording, a Los Angeles scoring stage, is now under new staffing and management as Silent Zoo Studios. The facility has served thousands of projects to date. Silent Zoo’s 1,750-sq.-ft. live room, adjoining isolation booths and spacious 875-sq.-ft. control room allow for large-scale productions to record comfortably. While continuing its legacy in screen scoring, the studio is expanding to serve major recording artists and record labels.

Silent Zoo has a large selection of musical instruments, including more than 300 guitar pedals; a 4K video rig with multiple cameras; 9-foot Steinway Concert D piano; and a microphone locker filled with Telefunken, Neumann, AEA, and more.

New video broadcast capabilities are also available for remote recording and live streaming of concerts, shows, sessions, podcasts and interviews.