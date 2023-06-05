Speakers Never Get Old at Pricetone Studios

Burbank, CA (June 5, 2023)—Sean Price’s new Studio B at Pricetone Studios in Burbank, CA now houses the first pair of Genelec monitors he ever bought, complementing his all-Genelec main room, which is outfitted for 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos work.

Price acquired a pair of Genelec 8250A Smart Active Monitors, which became the foundational components of every facility he’s created, as soon as he completed his education in 2010. “In school, we used a ton of different monitors to train on, including Genelec 8240As,” he recalls, “but the best-sounding mixes were the ones I did on the Genelec monitors. When I was just starting out, I knew I needed them.”

Price has been building ever-more sophisticated iterations of Pricetone Studios since his first home-based facility in the San Francisco Bay Area. His current 2,000-plus-square-foot facility in Burbank, which he designed and largely built, offers recording, mixing, mastering, ADR and other sound-for-picture services.

Studio A’s 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos array includes Genelec 8361As for left and right, 8350As for the center channel and surrounds, four Genelec 8340As for the overheads and a pair of 7380A Smart Active Subwoofers. A Genelec 9301A AES/EBU multichannel interface, which also expands the 7300 Series Smart subwoofers’ AES/EBU I/O from stereo to eight channels, manages the system. The room also features a massive, 130-inch UHD acoustically transparent screen.

Price’s original Genelec 8250As now serve as the main stereo pair for the newly opened Studio B. “And they still sound as clear and punchy as they did 10 years ago!” he comments.

Genelec Loudspeaker Manager (GLM) provides monitor system configuration, management and optimization in both rooms. “Thanks to GLM, I can continue to use all of my Genelec monitors in any configuration,” says Price, who also designed and crafted the acoustical treatment paneling used in the studios, including diffusers, in his woodworking shop.

According to Price, GLM’s capabilities have significantly helped the ROI on his speaker purchases. “Monitors I purchased a decade ago still produce consistently excellent results and can still be utilized in future critical listening scenarios,” he says. “Upgrading by adding new monitors over time never causes existing models to become outdated. Of all the equipment and technology I’ve ever bought over the years, Genelec monitors have been one of the few things whose cost has been worth every cent and that have only grown in value.”