Studio Legends Head to Off-Broadway

New York, NY (November 3, 2025)—Two years ago, Stereophonic opened Off Broadway, dramatizing life in the control room during an epic recording session. Theatergoers loved it, and the show soon moved to Broadway where it won the Tony Award for Best Play. It was a fictional story, but imagine if you told a real epic recording tale on stage—or many tales? Well, imagine no longer: Studio Confidential will bring seven legendary studio pros to Off Broadway in February, 2026, where they’ll recount experiences and jaw-dropping yarns bound to elicit gasps and laughs in equal measure.

Taking the stage will be Jimmy Douglass, Chuck Ainlay, Sylvia Massy, Niko Bolas, Frank Filipetti, Elliot Scheiner and George Massenburg; with 31 Grammy wins and 68 nominations between them and credits on more than 7,000 recordings, they’ve worked with The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Korn, Steely Dan, Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, Earth Wind & Fire, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, James Taylor, Jay-Z, Jason Isbell, Foreigner, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Carly Simon, Eagles, Little Feat, Dire Straits, Jimmy Page, Toto and more.

Throughout the show, the producer/engineers will share behind-the-scenes stories from the recording sessions behind the hits everyone knows by heart, while also discussing personal career highlights and confiding often riveting moments, like when one rocker’s offbeat payment plan left one producer in an unexpectedly dark situation, or when another engineer’s hunt for the perfect sound effect got downright dangerous.

Studio Confidential will take up residency at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, in The Loreto Theater on New York City’s famed Bleeker Street, running February 3 – March 1, 2026, with 6-7 shows a week. Before the residency officially kicks off, Studio Confidential will have a one-night preview performance on Tuesday, January 27 at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT.