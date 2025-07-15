Stuttgart Media University Modernizes Studio

Stuttgart Media University in Germany has modernized its central recording studio with the arrival of a new production console.

Stuttgart, Germany (July 15, 2025)—Stuttgart Media University in Germany has modernized its central recording studio with the integration of a Lawo mc²56 MkIII production console system.

Configured with 32 faders, an A__UHD Core (licensed for 256 DSP channels), an A__stage64 stagebox, and a Power Core with Dante interface, the installation provides flexibility for various production formats. Signal routing, device management and configuration are handled via Lawo’s HOME management platform, which serves as the system’s operational backbone.

Audio production at Stuttgart Media University (Hochschule der Medien or HdM) spans classical chamber music, jazz and big band to film soundtracks, radio plays, and sound design for animation and gaming. Accordingly, the demands placed on the new system were multifaceted.

“We need a console that covers the entire workflow, from recording to mixing to post-production, and adapts easily to a wide variety of setups,” said Professor Oliver Curdt, who supervises audio productions within the Audiovisual Media program. “The mc²56 not only meets these technical requirements but also enables real-time configuration adjustments—such as adapting to more aux sends and fewer groups at short notice.”

For the whole scope of applications, the A__UHD Core provides dynamic DSP resources that can be allocated on a per-project basist. The HOME platform enables centralized management of devices, audio streams and users. “This simplifies our day-to-day work significantly, especially in an environment with constantly changing student teams,” Curdt notes.

Integration with an existing Dante infrastructure was achieved via the Lawo Power Core Rev3 equipped with a Dante interface. HdM’s audio-over-IP infrastructure is based on RAVENNA/AES67 and also supports SMPTE ST2110-30/31 via the A__stage64 stagebox, which provides 32 microphone preamps along with AES and MADI interfaces.