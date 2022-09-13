Sweetwater Studios to Host Bainz Hip-Hop Mixing Masterclass

Fort Wayne, IN (September 13, 2022)—On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Sweetwater Studios will host an in-person Hip Hop Mixing Masterclass with Bainz, the mix engineer behind top tracks like ‘Ski’ by Young Thug and Gunna, ‘Go Grazy’ by Chris Brown and ‘Franchise’ by Travis Scott, to name only a few.

The Masterclass will bring engineers and producers into Sweetwater Studios’ facilities to learn modern hip-hop and trap music production alongside one of the hottest mix engineers in the industry. Bainz’s work also includes collaborations with Future, Nispey Hussle, Trippie Redd, Mac Miller, Sia, Juice WRLD, Jay Sean, Prateek Kuhad, Rich the Kid, Eric Nam, Shy Glizzy, Offset, Quavo, Machine Gun Kelly, and James Fauntleroy.

The masterclass will take place on Sunday, September 18 from 10am to 5pm, in Sweetwater’s Studio A, utilizing its recently upgraded Rupert Neve Designs 5088 console and hybrid analog/digital workflow. There, Bainz will showcase his workflow and favorite methods to get the most out of hip-hop and trap mixes.

“Over the last decade, Bainz has blown us away with some of our favorite tracks and we’re thrilled to be able to bring him into the studio to share his knowledge,” said Sweetwater Studios producer/engineer Shawn Dealey. “It’s also a great opportunity to demonstrate our versatility at Sweetwater Studios and how you can make the most of a well-equipped studio to deliver an incredible mix, every time.”

The event costs of $495 per attendee; reservations are extremely limited.