Teaching Underprivileged Youth with the Audio Tools of the Trade

Cali, Colombia (February 25, 2026)―After more than 15 years in recording, mixing and post production, Andres Felipe Troncoso Salinas, technical manager of Audimixpro, has shifted his focus to teaching audio skills to underprivileged youth.

Dedicated to both professional audio production and technical training in sound, Troncoso’s organization, Audimixpro, combines professional studio experience with educational programs tailored to the demands of today’s market. To ensure Audimixpro meets professional standards and has programs that are approachable for students, he turned to Nugen Audio’s suite of plug-ins.

Troncoso explains, “In educational contexts, it is important to have tools that are visually accessible while maintaining professional quality. Nugen achieves that balance, allowing students to work with industry standards from day one. Each of the Nugen tools brings something unique to our classroom and beyond. The students greatly value the clear interfaces, accuracy and the ease with which they can interpret results.”

Among the plug-ins currently in use at Audimixpro are the brand’s Visualizer, ISL, MasterCheck and Stereoizer solutions. “Visualizer has a great user interface that helps students understand concepts and makes complex ideas easier to grasp,” he explains. “With MasterCheck, the students can compare their mixes against streaming standards and learn why loudness normalization is so important. ISL gives us total confidence in output limits without compromising audio quality, which is something I also rely on in my professional broadcast work. Meanwhile, Stereoizer allows students to experiment with stereo width in a creative but controlled way, giving them confidence to explore spatial sound.”

Troncoso goes on to acknowledge that, “At first glance, these plug-ins look quite technical and complex, so we have the students experiment with them a little to fully understand how they work and how they can be applied properly. However, once the students started using the plug-ins and exploring the options, they realized how powerful and precise the tools are. It has been a very enriching experience for both me and the students.”