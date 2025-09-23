There Are No Surprises with This Band’s Speakers

Ten years ago, U.K. metalcore band Malevolence was recording in a bedroom. Today, it has its own 1,000-square-foot studio facility—and the monitor speakers with which it started.

Sheffield, UK (September 23, 2025)—Ten years ago, U.K. metalcore band Malevolence was recording in a bedroom. Today, it has its own 1,000-square-foot studio facility—and the monitor speakers with which it started.

“We started out recording our demos in my spare room; that’s where it all began,” recalls guitarist and vocalist Konan Hall. “Now, our professional studio houses a full live room downstairs and a custom-built vocal booth that gives us a professional space tailored to our creative process. It’s a far cry from those early days when all our demos were made in my house on a basic setup.” The band’s studio allows it to handle pre-production and jam sessions while preparing for tours and upcoming albums.

While the creative space may have evolved over time, one thing that has remained consistent is Hall’s use of KRK Rokit 8 G2 studio monitors. Through cramped bedroom sessions, band debates and long nights of pre-production, the band’s yellow-coned monitors have been a constant.

“I’ve had them nearly 10 years now, bought them secondhand off some kid,” Hall says. “They’re my personal speakers but have been in our studio forever. They’ve been hammered with more heavy metal than most speakers should ever be put through, and they’re still fantastic. They’re really true sounding; flat response, no extra coloration. I also like the little trims that are on the back for adding a little bit of high frequency or taking a little away. It’s also got good volume controls on the back, which is really nice.”

Even now, with a professional space and international recognition, Hall hasn’t felt the urge to replace the monitors. “Every time I think about upgrading, I ask myself, ‘Why?’” he continues. “Sure, I’d love to have a sub or maybe a set we could take on tour, but these old Rokits; they’ve earned their place. When we track something here and later play it in a million-pound studio, it translates. That’s exactly what you want—no surprises.”

The results of the band’s time with the Rokits can be heard on its newest album, Where Only the Truth is Spoken, which was released June 20.