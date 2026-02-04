Tommy Torres on Making Magic in Miami

Miami, FL (February 4, 2026)―Musician, producer, and engineer Tommy Torres cut his teeth at Sony Studios in New York; today, he works out of his own studio in Miami, outfitted with—among other audio gear—KRK monitors.

“It’s my creative room,” Torres says. Over the decades, he has gone from engineering to producing and songwriting, working with artists such as Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz, Alicia Keys and Jesse & Joy, earning several Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards and nominations along the way. “I have a piano, guitars lying around, a sofa, even a kitchen next door. It’s acoustically treated, but it feels like a living space. That’s where the real magic happens.”

According to Torres, his KRK Rokit 8 Generation Five studio monitors play a crucial role in creating that magic. “The Rokits are just honest. The heart of their sound is in the midrange, which the speakers bring forward so clearly. I don’t want monitors that flatter the sound; I want them to tell me the truth. With the Rokits, I hear everything I need to make decisions that translate across all systems. Their balance of clarity, punchy low end, and airy highs allows me to mix at lower volumes without losing excitement in the track.”

He initially encountered an early generation of the brand’s V-Series V8 monitors while working alongside legendary mixer Bob Clearmountain and has personally used the smaller V-Series 2 models “for a long time.” He first got a feel for the Rokits in 2021, during production of his album El Playlist de Anoche, which he co-produced with Bad Bunny.

“When I first heard the Rokits, I fell in love,” Torres recalls. “They have this rock-and-roll quality that pleases my ears, and they expose everything in the midrange without hiding anything. Every generation since then, including the new Gen Fives, continues that tradition. The monitors don’t just reproduce sound, they guide me. Whether I’m working on an intimate acoustic track or a layered pop production, I know what I’m hearing is exactly what’s there. That gives me the freedom to focus on the music, not guess about the mix.”