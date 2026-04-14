Trivium Lands at The Hangar with New Monitors

Trivium has completed construction of The Hangar Studios, a purpose-built production facility housed inside a former hangar in Orlando, FL.

Natick, MA (April 14, 2026)—Heavy metal band Trivium has completed construction of The Hangar Studios, a purpose-built production facility housed inside a former airport hangar in Orlando, FL.

Developed over a two-year period, The Hangar Studios serves as a specialized rehearsal and recording compound where the band can track, edit and collaborate with external producers and mix engineers. At the core of that vision was the decision to standardize on Genelec Active Monitoring, mirroring the systems used by the band’s long-time collaborators.

“When we were designing the studio, the biggest priority was translation,” said bassist Paolo Gregoletto. “The engineers we work with are all on Genelecs, so it made sense to build a system where what we’re hearing here matches what they’re hearing when it leaves the room.”

The control room of the studio features a Genelec stereo monitoring configuration comprising 1238A SAM studio monitors for mains, 8341A SAM nearfields and two 7380A SAM studio subwoofers. The system was selected with input from producer Mark Lewis, who also assisted with system design and implementation.

For Grammy-winning producer/engineer Josh Wilbur, who has mixed multiple Trivium releases and maintains a Genelec-based mix environment in Los Angeles, that alignment has translated directly into workflow efficiency. His familiarity with the Genelec ecosystem, ranging from legacy 1031s to current Smart Active Monitor systems, meant that working inside The Hangar Studios required no adjustment period.

“I’ve used Genelecs for years, 8351s in my room, plus other models depending on the setup,” Wilbur said. “Walking into The Hangar, it immediately felt familiar. The response, the imaging, the low end, it all translated exactly how I expected.”

He added, “It’s actually my first time working on the 1238s, and I’m really impressed. It’s a very straightforward setup, mains, nearfields and sub, but it gives you everything you need to make confident decisions.”

The Hangar Studios has already been used for released material, including work tracked for recent projects, and is currently serving as the primary production space for Trivium’s forthcoming eleventh studio album.