Two Countries, One Reference Monitor

Miami, FL (August 20, 2024)―Whether music producer, songwriter and TV show creator Jose Luis “Pepe” Pagan is working in Argentina, where he was born, or the U.S., where he has lived for 25 years, he always uses the same brand of studio monitors.

Pagan, who has worked with Marc Anthony, J.Lo, Chayanne, Thalia, Sarah Lenore and others, splits his time between his home studio and locations in Miami and Argentina, where he always has a combination of KRK solutions available. Included among these are the V-Series V4 powered studio monitors and an S10.4 powered studio subwoofer, as well as the legacy Rokit 5 Generation 4 powered studio monitors and 10S subwoofer.

In addition to being a music producer, Pagan also works in the TV, film and musicals industries and is the creator and music producer of the Amazon Prime show Melody and is also the co-producer for an upcoming musical about the life of Latin American artist Sandro. The show honors the late Latin icon and will showcase the story of his life and musical career.

“I use the V4s a lot, basically for everything: when mixing, during the recording, and for completing all my music,” he says. “I love these speakers. When I go to Argentina again for my next musical, I will bring them with me. I travel everywhere with them because I like to always have the ability to reference on the spot.”

As a producer, Pagan says he previously found it difficult to get just the right level of vocals for his mixes, but the V4s have solved the problem. “I was struggling a bit with finishing mixes, and I found that, despite being smaller speakers, they provide a perfect balance between all the frequencies that are really key,” he shares.

He first started with the brand’s Rokit monitors: “For general use, the Rokits are incredible and very solid for their price point; they have great accuracy and bass response. The Rokits are also an amazing option for entry-level producers.”