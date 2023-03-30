UK’s Jim Lawton Upgrades to Rock Out

London, UK (March 30, 2023)―British musician, producer and songwriter Jim Lawton recently added a pair of KRK ROKIT 5 studio monitors to his home studio while finishing the self-titled debut album for his rock project, Electric Enemy.

“When I received my ROKITs, I found the difference to be instantaneous,” says Lawton, who is the frontman and songwriter for Electric Enemy. “Whether I’m producing rock, dance, or pop, the audio quality was immediately noticeable. What I love most about them is that they tell me the truth about what I’m hearing!”

In addition to his KRK monitors, Lawton also uses the Apple Logic Pro DAW and is currently teaching himself to use Ableton to further enhance his production work.

The past couple of years have seen Lawton land multiple sync credits with Disney+, Warner, Beatstar, and ESPN while also working alongside a number of genre-crossing artists. In addition to writing for and being featured alongside “The Godfather of Garage Music,” Todd Edwards, Lawton also works with No. 1 charting artist Example, Costa Rican musician Patiño, R&B and pop artist Jaki Graham, and rock artist Bang Bang Romeo.

With such a varied roster of artists in his workload, Lawton wanted monitors that could handle anything that was thrown at them. “I love the ROKITs because, despite their smaller size, they still get the bass tones out clearly, which is crucial for dance, pop and reggaeton,” he says.

Regarding his work on Electric Enemy’s album, which is scheduled for release on April 21, he continues, “All of my songs are first laid out in my home studio. From there, we take certain sections to professional studios and work with brilliant producers such as Sam Miller, Pete Hutchins and Adrian Bushby to build upon that groundwork until it’s strong enough to add drum kits and guitar amps. Setting the foundation is critical, which is where the KRKs come in: when tuned properly to your room with the KRK Audio Tools app, the ROKITs give you very clear highs without ‘control room syndrome,’ where everything sounds great because it’s super loud and bassy.”