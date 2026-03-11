UK’s Music Producers Guild Reveals Awards Nominees

The Music Producers Guild has announced the nominees for its 2026 MPG Awards.

London, U.K. (March 11, 2026)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix with the Masters, has announced the nominees for its 2026 MPG Awards.

Now in their 18th year, the MPG Awards celebrate the very best of British production talent working behind the scenes in the U.K. music industry, alongside key international collaborators. The winners will be announced on April 16, 2026 at The Troxy in London.

The MPG has also announced Jon Thornton, head of sound technology at LIPA, as the winner of its gifted Special Recognition Award. Thornton commented: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I was told about the award. It’s incredibly flattering, although I’ll admit I felt a touch of imposter syndrome. But really, this isn’t about me – it’s about the team. It’s about the institution, the students, the graduates and the staff. That’s where the success truly lies, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”

The MPG Awards 2026 are supported by sponsors including Dolby, Mix with the Masters, PPL, PRS for Music, Audio Note, Neve, Neumann, Flare Audio, SESAC, the Musicians’ Union, FSK Audio (reception drinks sponsor), and Beyerdynamic (after-party sponsor).

The full 2026 MPG Awards shortlist is as follows:

Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio

Zach Nahome

James Ford

Catherine Marks

Miles Clinton James

Steph Marziano

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Jonathan Gilmore

Oli Barton-Wood

Richie Kennedy

Breakthrough Engineer of the Year

Evie Clark-Yospa.

Rookes

Freddy Williams

Mastering Engineer of the Year, sponsored by dCS Audio

Natalie Bibby

Matt Colton

Katie Tavini

Mix Engineer of the Year

Matt Wiggins

Charlie Holmes

Oli Jacobs

Atmos Mixer of the Year, sponsored by Dolby Atmos

Andrew Scheps

Mike Hillier

Kurt Martinez

Large Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann

Strongroom

Decoy

Rockfield

Small Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann

Baltic Studios

Snap! Studios

ARC Abbey Recording Studios.

Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Neve

Ricky Damian

Ramera Abraham

Gianluca Massimo

Self-Producing Artist of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music

Disclosure – Guy Lawrence; Howard Lawrence.

Barry Can’t Swim – Joshua Spence Mainnie.

Maribou State – Chris Davids, Liam Ivory

Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union

Barry Grint

Mick Ross (Generator)

Aubrey Whitfield

Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by SESAC

Steph Marziano.

MNEK.

Max Wolfgang

Album of the Year

Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving

Producer: Zach Nahome

Engineer: Zach Nahome

Mixer: Charlie Holmes

Mastering: Simon Francis

Biffy Clyro: Futique

Producer: Biffy Clyro, Jonathan Gilmore

Engineer: Freddy Williams

Mixer: Jonathan Gilmore

Sam Fender: People Watching

Producer: Sam Fender, Markus Dravs, Dean Thompson, Joe Atkinson:

Engineer: Iain Berryman, Oli Jacobs

Mixer Craig Silvey, Dani Bennett Spragg

Original Score Recording of the Year

Young Fathers: 28 Years Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Producer Young Fathers, Rosie Danvers, Tommy Danvers

Engineer. Jake Jackson

Mixer: James Trevascus

Stephen Gallagher: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Producer: Mark Willsher, Stephen Gallagher

Engineer: Mark Willsher, Peter Cobbin, Kirsty Whalley,

Mixer: Mark Willsher, Peter Cobbin, Kirsty Whalley,

Brandon Roberts: Andor: Season 2 Vol. 1-4 (Episodes 1-12) (Original Score]

Producer: Brandon Roberts

Engineer: Geoff Foster

Mixer: Geoff Foster