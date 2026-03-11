UK’s Music Producers Guild Reveals Awards Nominees

London, U.K. (March 11, 2026)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix with the Masters, has announced the nominees for its 2026 MPG Awards.
Now in their 18th year, the MPG Awards celebrate the very best of British production talent working behind the scenes in the U.K. music industry, alongside key international collaborators. The winners will be announced on April 16, 2026 at The Troxy in London.
The MPG has also announced Jon Thornton, head of sound technology at LIPA, as the winner of its gifted Special Recognition Award. Thornton commented: “I was absolutely gobsmacked when I was told about the award. It’s incredibly flattering, although I’ll admit I felt a touch of imposter syndrome. But really, this isn’t about me – it’s about the team. It’s about the institution, the students, the graduates and the staff. That’s where the success truly lies, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”
The MPG Awards 2026 are supported by sponsors including Dolby, Mix with the Masters, PPL, PRS for Music, Audio Note, Neve, Neumann, Flare Audio, SESAC, the Musicians’ Union, FSK Audio (reception drinks sponsor), and Beyerdynamic (after-party sponsor).
The full 2026 MPG Awards shortlist is as follows:
Producer of the Year, sponsored by Flare Audio
Zach Nahome
James Ford
Catherine Marks
Miles Clinton James
Steph Marziano
Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Jonathan Gilmore
Oli Barton-Wood
Richie Kennedy
Breakthrough Engineer of the Year
Evie Clark-Yospa.
Rookes
Freddy Williams
Mastering Engineer of the Year, sponsored by dCS Audio
Natalie Bibby
Matt Colton
Katie Tavini
Mix Engineer of the Year
Matt Wiggins
Charlie Holmes
Oli Jacobs
Atmos Mixer of the Year, sponsored by Dolby Atmos
Andrew Scheps
Mike Hillier
Kurt Martinez
Large Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann
Strongroom
Decoy
Rockfield
Small Commercial Studio, sponsored by Neumann
Baltic Studios
Snap! Studios
ARC Abbey Recording Studios.
Recording Engineer of the Year, sponsored by Neve
Ricky Damian
Ramera Abraham
Gianluca Massimo
Self-Producing Artist of the Year, sponsored by PRS for Music
Disclosure – Guy Lawrence; Howard Lawrence.
Barry Can’t Swim – Joshua Spence Mainnie.
Maribou State – Chris Davids, Liam Ivory
Unsung Hero, sponsored by Musicians’ Union
Barry Grint
Mick Ross (Generator)
Aubrey Whitfield
Writer-Producer of the Year, sponsored by SESAC
Steph Marziano.
MNEK.
Max Wolfgang
Album of the Year
Olivia Dean: The Art of Loving
Producer: Zach Nahome
Engineer: Zach Nahome
Mixer: Charlie Holmes
Mastering: Simon Francis
Biffy Clyro: Futique
Producer: Biffy Clyro, Jonathan Gilmore
Engineer: Freddy Williams
Mixer: Jonathan Gilmore
Sam Fender: People Watching
Producer: Sam Fender, Markus Dravs, Dean Thompson, Joe Atkinson:
Engineer: Iain Berryman, Oli Jacobs
Mixer Craig Silvey, Dani Bennett Spragg
Original Score Recording of the Year
Young Fathers: 28 Years Later (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Producer Young Fathers, Rosie Danvers, Tommy Danvers
Engineer. Jake Jackson
Mixer: James Trevascus
Stephen Gallagher: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Producer: Mark Willsher, Stephen Gallagher
Engineer: Mark Willsher, Peter Cobbin, Kirsty Whalley,
Mixer: Mark Willsher, Peter Cobbin, Kirsty Whalley,
Brandon Roberts: Andor: Season 2 Vol. 1-4 (Episodes 1-12) (Original Score]
Producer: Brandon Roberts
Engineer: Geoff Foster
Mixer: Geoff Foster