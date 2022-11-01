Unify Sound Lab’s Landis Pearce Details Go-To Mics

Fort Mill, SC (November 1, 2022)—If you book time at Unify Sound Lab, owner Landis Pearce is likely to reach for one or two Telefunken microphones.

“I own and have used a plethora of Telefunken gear,” says Pearce, who opened the studio in 2011. Unify Sound Lab is currently being renovated and expanded by designer David Rochester and his nationally recognized Technical Audio Services for a 2023 grand re-opening.

“I’ve recorded extensively with Telefunken’s C12, ELA M 251E and the Dynamic M series mics,” Pearce continues.” The TF47 was my first dive into the Alchemy Series mics, which I recently followed with the new TF11 FET large diaphragm mic.”

Unify Sound Lab serves clients who work in a wide variety of genres. “The price of the TF47 was really excellent and exactly what I was hunting for in another tube microphone, with that smooth upper mid-bump,” Pearce says. “I work in a variety of genres, from metal to modern pop and rap, and all the way to jazz. I needed a workhorse microphone that could provide a great sound for all of my engineers as well as myself. The TF47 was the answer because it handles so many sources so well. My favorite instruments with the 47 include electric and acoustic guitar, as an omni drum room mic, for both singing and rap vocals, strings, and as a drum overhead mic.”

He continues, “My new TF11 FET mic is such an interesting and versatile microphone,” Pearce continues. “I’ve used it just about everywhere and I love it. My favorite places to use it are outside of the kick drum, under the bottom of the snare, as a mono overhead, on guitar amps, for acoustic guitar, on harsh and screaming vocals, for tambourine and for miking up walls and other reflective surfaces.”