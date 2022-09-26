Panic! In The Studio at United Recording

Panic! At The Disco is back with 'Viva Las Vengeance,' tracked at United Recording in Hollywood.

Hollywood, CA (September 26, 2022)—Panic! At the Disco has long been known for jumping genres nearly every album, from the Beatlesque vibes of Pretty Odd to the Immedia-Pop of Pray for the Wicked. Now the act—the project of founder/co-producer Brendon Urie—is back with the Power Pop-influenced Viva Las Vengeance, tracked at United Recording in Hollywood.

Joining Urie in session at United were co-producer/co-writer and instrumentalist Mike Viola; co-producer and bassist Jack Sinclair; guitarist Butch Walker; and recording engineers Claudius Mittendorfer and Rachel White, assisted by United staff engineers Rouble Kapoor and Johnny Morgan. The album was mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer and mastered by Bernie Grundman.

Viva Las Vengeance is released through Fueled by Ramen and DCD2 Records. The album is supported by the current tour in North America, and Europe in 2023.