P&E Wing Publishes New Delivery Recommendations

Santa Monica, CA (October 15, 2024)—The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing has released its 2025 Delivery Recommendations for Recorded Music Projects.

The new publication outlines media deliverable types and their specifications, takes a deep dive into managing documentation and metadata and offers organizing workflows for files and data. Co-authored by committee chair Jeff Balding along with Maureen Droney, Matt Hennessy, Sarah Jones, George Massenburg, Leslie Richter, Michael Romanowski, Justin Smith and Paul Womack, the 64-page document sets out the best practices that provide the following:

The ability to recreate the final mix or repurpose the original recording in the short term, with access to all of the original final mix elements. Folder hierarchy structures for organizing and managing files throughout the creation and delivery processes. A solution for the long-term storage and archival issues that confront content owners in their efforts to preserve and maintain their assets.

As noted in the document’s credits, the Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing Delivery Specifications Committee, comprising producers, engineers, record company executives, and other music professionals, in conjunction with the AES Technical Committee on Studio Practices and Production and the AES Nashville Section, developed the original Delivery Recommendations document in 2002. Updated versions were published in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2013, and 2018. This current version was completed in spring 2024.