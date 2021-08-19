Happy Mondays Guitarist Works Remotely with Titan

Former Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Sandhu and bassist Andy Rourke, formerly with The Smiths, collaborated throughout the pandemic with the aid of a Prism Sound Titan.

Cambridge, UK (August 19, 2021)—DJ and former Happy Mondays guitarist Kav Sandhu set up a project studio during the pandemic, installing a Prism Sound Titan audio interface that enabled him to collaborate remotely with other musicians.

Sandhu set up the band Blitz Vega in 2018 with bassist Andy Rourke, formerly with The Smiths, and the band was recording a new album in Los Angeles and New York when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to close down. The band scattered to various parts of the world, with Sandhu returning to the UK where he set up a project studio and put a Prism Sound Titan at the heart of it.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Titan saved me,” Sandhu says. “Without it, I would never have been able to capture high-quality vocals and guitar at home. Thanks to Titan, I was able to continue working and being creative during lockdown, which was really important to me.”

Sandhu’s project studio is, he says, “really nice and basic.” He uses Pro Tools and Logic on his iMac and listens to everything through Yamaha and KRK monitors, powered by Yamaha amps, as well as some old-school big PA DJ speakers.

“Nothing can replace the vibe of working with a full band, but the Titan has made recording remotely as good as recording vocals and guitar parts separately in any full working studio,” Sandhu says. “It’s great because you can capture something as soon as you get that creative spark. You don’t have to travel anywhere. It’s changed my life because I can capture everything I need, and sometimes it’s better than recording in a recording studio.”

Working remotely, and with band members in so many different locations, required Blitz Vega to think outside the box. Producer Will Kennedy ran recording sessions via Zoom and then pulled everything together in his studio in L.A.

“It was good that a lot of the band’s parts were done before we left L.A. last spring, but since then, I’ve personally been adding vocals, extra guitars and keyboards on the tracks for our forthcoming album and EPs,” Sandhu explains. “Once Will has finished with the recording sessions, we send the tracks to Jagz Kooner and he mixes them.”