Mixer Joe Zook Unveils New Dolby Atmos Room

Los Angeles, CA (December 3, 2021)—Mixing engineer Joe Zook has installed a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos monitoring system in his new immersive studio, comprising seven KRK V-Series V6s surrounding him, four V4s mounted on the ceiling and two S12.4 subwoofers under his desk.

For the past few years, Zook had been deploying KRK’s V4s as an auxiliary pair of mixing monitors. “I’ve gotten very familiar with the KRK sound and really like the audio consistency across the entire V-Series line,” he says. “I simply trust that a good mix will feel right on the KRK V-Series. Some speakers sound amazing in one room and terrible in another—I haven’t experienced that with the KRK V-Series; I think that’s a really important quality to have for Atmos mixing as you have so many speakers in a room and not a lot of options on placement.”

Exciting things are coming out in the next few months for Zook, who’s been working hard in his Dolby Atmos studio, creating both immersive and stereo mixes. Some recent projects on which Zook deployed his KRK studio monitors and subwoofers include mixing tracks like Scott Helman’s “Pretty,” Tassia Zappia’s “Like Ooh” and Alessia Cara’s “Somebody Else.”

“Lately, any project that I’ve mixed in stereo has also required an Atmos version,” says Zook, “so I’ve been turning to my KRKs more and more to meet this new demand. I’ve also started working on older catalog albums that I originally mixed. With KRK, I’m able to mix both stereo and Dolby Atmos recordings, and the artists have been thrilled with the results.”