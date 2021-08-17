Third Eye Blind Get Social with Tascam

Los Angeles, CA (August 17, 2021)—Tascam recorders are at the center of Third Eye Blind’s social media content creation efforts, which are led by lead guitarist Kryz Reid.

“I edit videos on the computer,” Reid says, “but the last thing I want to do is record music on a computer. The Model 24 [multitrack live recording console] reminds me on my old school Tascam Porta One 4-track, only bigger. It’s essentially my daily driver when it comes to music. I turn it on and start working — with no ‘BS.’ Removing the computer from my recording process has been key. I want to listen to music, not look at it. The EQs are great, and the one knob compressor is a really fantastic feature. Equally important, the faders feel very professional, and the entire look of the Model 24 makes me smile every time it catches my eye!”

Equally important to the band’s efforts are the Tascam DR-40X / DR-40 digital 4-track recorders with USB interfaces, he reports, including for recording lead vocalist Stephan Jenkins. “We’ve used the DR-40 for years at front of house to capture a blend of the desk input and the DR-40’s built in mics. It’s a really immediate way for us to post show highlights on our social media pages.

“I also used my DR-40 to record Stephan’s live vocal for the So Alone, So Alive broadcast — feeding him a mix of the rest of us while allowing him to sing along using a Shure SM7 on the unit’s XLR input. Stephan’s a very physical performer, so I was able to put the DR-40 in his back pocket and let him do his thing.”

Another favorite TASCAM product in the band’s equipment arsenal is the Tascam DR-10L micro linear PCM recorder, he says, of which the band has five units, and the Tascam DR-10SG camera-mountable audio recorder with shotgun microphone.

According to Reid, “The DR-10L recorders are being used to close capture all of us in studio as we’re working on our new record — with the first single being titled ‘Box of Bones,’ which came out July 30th. I’m also producing a documentary of the entire recording process. They’re fast and the dual record mode is a game-changer. These recorders last a good 10 hours on a single battery and sound awesome.”

Reid adds, “The Tascam DR-10SG has been another important piece of gear for us. We use it for basic pickup during everything we do mobile, including recording or rehearsing. It’s small and easy to place just about anywhere.”